Greece's energy storage sector is heating up, with the government confirming plans to publish an energy storage policy framework and hold tenders for 700 MW of battery storage.The Greek Government has unveiled plans this week that aim to boost the country's currently underdeveloped energy storage sector. Alexandra Sdoukou, secretary general for energy and mineral resources at Greece's Ministry of the Environment and Energy (Ypen), told pv magazine that a dedicated team has been set up to work on an energy storage framework this summer. Academics from the National Technical University of Athens ...

