Cow Colostrum Sales Surging Amid Increasing Application in Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Industries: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cow colostrum market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the market to exhibit growth at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Growing consumption of dietary supplements is spurring the demand for cow colostrum. Rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases among children also is driving the production of cow colostrum products. Increasing application of colostrum in infant foods, cosmetics, and dietary supplements is accelerating the demand.

Increasing consumption of cow colostrum among pregnant women and patients with diabetes for the improvement of immune system is bolstering the market growth. Spurred by consistently increasing demand, manufacturers are producing cow colostrum products in various forms, including capsules and chewable tablets, catering the demand.

In the beauty and cosmetics industry, cow colostrum is used as a key ingredient in some skincare products aimed at reducing skin irritation and signs of aging. Incorporation of cow colostrum in the cosmetic products offers antibacterial effects and brightens the skin.

For instance, Viveza Holding's brand MCE Pharma announced the launch of a complete range of premium cosmetics and food & dietary supplements with cow colostrum as a key ingredient in the form of capsules.

"Increasing focus on immunity and health and rising consumption of dietary supplements with cow colostrum as immunity booster are bolstering opportunities for growth in the market," says the FMI analyst.

To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13242

Key Takeaways from FMI's Cow Colostrum Market Study

In terms nature, conventional cow colostrum will account for over 85% market share, owing to the surging demand across developed countries

B2B applications accounts for more than 51% of cow colostrum market, exhibiting a growth of 4.6% CAGR through 2031

Soaring demand for capsules and chewable tablets are driving cow colostrum finished products sales, accounting for over 55% of market sales

Increasing consumption and production of cow colostrum across the U.S. will spur the sales, registering 61% of market sales in North America

The cow colostrum market in India is poised to expand at 8.2% CAGR, accounting for over 24% of market share during the forecast period

is poised to expand at 8.2% CAGR, accounting for over 24% of market share during the forecast period Russia will hold the largest market share of Europe after Germany , accounting for over 20% of cow colostrum sales

will hold the largest market share of after , accounting for over 20% of cow colostrum sales Increasing consumption of cow colostrum food products across the U.K. will foster the market sales, exhibiting a growth of 6.3% through 2021

Increasing demand of dietary supplements across Germany will propel the cow colostrum demand, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4% by 2031

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading market players are focusing on new product launches and innovation for the expansion of their product portfolios. Investments towards product launches and marketing campaigns to attract the consumers are among key strategys adopted by key players to cater consumers demand.

In April 2021, Kiylos Nutrition announced the partnership with Pantheryx, to represent its premium brand with the inclusion of bovine colostrum to expand their product portfolio.

In November 2019, PanTheryx, a biotechnology company, announced the multimillion dollar agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary APS Biogroup and Vita Dairy, the leading Vietnamese nutritional dairy company.

In May 2021, Surat District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (SUMUL) announced the launch of 'cow colostrum powder' to boost the immunity of Covid-19 patients, named as 'Sumul Immune Powder' in India.

Recently, Biochem, a leading player, announced the launch of B.I.O.Ig energy 15% of Bovine Colostrum Powders.

Some of the prominent market players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in cow colostrum market include:

Colostrum BioTec GmbH

Zuche Pharmaceuticals

Biodane Pharma A/S

Agati Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

McePharma

Cure Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Ingredia Nutritional (Ingredia S.A.)

Sterling Technology

Biotaris B.V.

La Belle Inc.

Now Health Group, Inc.

The Saskatoon Colostrum Company

Good Health New Zealand

Others

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13242

More Insights on the Global Cow Colostrum Market

In its latest study, Future Market Insights provides detailed segmentation on global cow colostrum market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Nature

Organic



Natural

Product Type

Whole



Whole Colostrum Powder





Skim Colostrum Powder





Specialty Colostrum Powder



Colostrum Finished Products



Capsules





Chewable Tablets





Individual Sachets





Specially Formulated Products

End Use

B2B



Dietary Supplements





Sports Nutrition





Functional Foods





Animal Nutrition





Cosmetics





Infant Formula





Pharmaceuticals



B2C



Store Based Retail





Hypermarket/Supermarket







Convenience Store







Specialty Stores







Drug Stores







Health & Wellness Stores







Others





Online Retailing

Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get full Report Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13242

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the demand outlook forecast of cow colostrum market?

Which product type will be the top-selling segment over the forecast period?

Who is the leading end user of cow colostrum market?

What are the challenges faced by cow colostrum market players?

Which are the leading players operating in cow colostrum market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on cow colostrum market?

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain

Fish Protein Concentrate Market: The fish protein concentrate market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a deeper insights on the new trends while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Fish Protein Isolate Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving fish protein isolate market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the fish protein isolate market in general, the study monitor global fish protein isolate sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Fish Powder Market: In its latest study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors that influence the demand for Fish powder. The report covers global demand for Fish powder in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global Fish powder market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cow-colostrum-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/cow-colostrum-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg