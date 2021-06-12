Elyt Chargeback Is Helping Investors Recover Money Lost to Online Trading Scams

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / The company provides international investigative services geared towards the recovery of assets lost in fraudulent investments. Their team of experts helps customers recover money lost from investments in cryptocurrencies, Forex, CFDs, SBLC scams, and more.

Navigating the new age of investment scams is a challenge. Criminals are becoming smarter and more creative about how they go about fooling hopeful investors, and some scams are so new that there aren't even laws against them in many countries, so it's no surprise that regular investors don't know how to protect themselves from them.

For those who have become victims of online trading scams, Elyt Chargeback is here to help. The company offers best-in-class asset recovery and investigative services which can speed up and simplify the recovery process.

The company is ready to help consumers who have been a victim to all sorts of investments scams. Whether it be losses suffered due to cryptocurrencies, binary options, Forex, CFDs, and various other online scams. Elyt Chargeback can also help consumers who have been a victim of bank instrument scams, which see bad actors preying on misinformed consumers to convince them to put money down for supposed investments that don't exist.

SBLC scams are good examples of this. SBLCs are real bank instruments with applications in global trade, but they don't work as investment options. Scammers often pretend to have insight into these and other financial instruments while impersonating financial institutions to trick consumers into investing. Or to convince investors to pay fees to get in on this false investment opportunity.

If you have been a victim of any of the scams listed above, Elyt Chargeback can help. As the company explains: "We are familiar and cooperating with most legally successful recovery companies out there as well as with related law firms all over the world and more than willing to help you to recover your funds and getting back on track."

More importantly, Elyt Chargeback also works hard to bring criminals to task for their actions. "If you feel like it's time to call the scammers out on what they do, and put them in prison, where they should be - then your place is with us," the company explains. Thanks to their expertise and connections in the field, working with the company increases the chances that the people behind the scams will be exposed and suffer legal consequences.

The company's mission

Elyt Chargeback was created with a simple mission in mind: to create a safer and more reliable cyber environment for investors and consumers in general. The company works towards this goal by not only offering best-in-class asset recovery and investigative services but also by working to prevent these scams from occurring in the first place.

This is something they achieve by working to increase awareness of this type of fraud online, constantly fighting against unregulated brokerages, and by leading a worldwide campaign against online trading scammers. More information about the company's efforts is available on their website, https://www.elytchargeback.com/ , where visitors can also get a free consultation regarding their investment losses.

