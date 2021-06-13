

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Italy suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 years old, according to several media reports.



The move reportedly came after a teenager died of a blood clot Thursday after receiving an initial dose of the vaccine on May 25.



The media reports indicated that the young woman suffered from autoimmune thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet count) and was on double hormone therapy.



Italy has reportedly instructed that younger people who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca 'the cycle should be completed with a second dose of mRNA vaccine' such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, administered eight to 12 weeks later.



Italy in March suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over health fears. But it approved the vaccine for everyone over 18, after the EU's medicines agency gave the green light.



