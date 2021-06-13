ATX TR stays above 7000, which is All time High area. News came from UBM, OMV, Lenzing, Raiffeisen Bank International (2), Andritz (3), Fabasoft, voestalpine, Valneva, Kapsch TrafficCom, Do&Co, Signa Sports United, RHI Magnesita, Rosenbauer. Best stock this week was Do&Co. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,29% to 7.032,17 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 28,65%. Up to now there were 73 days with a positive and 39 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,62% away, from the low 28,65%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,47%, the weakest is Friday with 0,06%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 8,78% in front of Strabag 7,96% and Kapsch TrafficCom 7,33%. And the following stocks performed worst: Palfinger ...

