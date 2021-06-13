UBM: UBM Development AG is considering the issue of a further deeply subordinated bond with an indefinite term, with this new hybrid bond being structured as a sustainability-linked bond. The final volume of the issue has not yet been determined. An issue volume in the (higher) double-digit million range is targeted for, but at maximum Euro 100 mn (sub- benchmark size). The issue, which will be directed exclusively to institutional investors, shall be closed still in June 2021. A retail offer will not take place. The repositioning of financings on "sustainability" is therefore, in view of the UBM Development AG's board, just a consequence of UBM Development AG's ESG strategy. At the same time, UBM Development AG intends to offer the holders of the hybrid bond issued in 2018 to ...

