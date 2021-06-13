Strattner Financial Group: Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2021 / Strattners announces moving its Head Office to Bangkok, Thailand with a view to establish a presence for the Asia and Pacific region whilst pursuing already established growth plans in the US. The decision came after Financier and founder of Strattners, Timo Strattner submitted plans to grow an asian focused portfolio alongside its US business with a view to further grow its portfolio of clients listed in the region by offering structured investments as those companies, among other growth initiatives, seek an opportunity to dual list on the US exchanges.

Timo Strattner said the sentiment is that Asia will create many more unicorns and high growth companies looking for access to alternative investment groups like Strattners as they seek to list their companies on regional exchanges whilst those that are already listed seek to access US capital markets via a dual listing.

Many companies in the region are under-served and represent vast opportunities for Strattners by offering high-quality, affordable and relevant services to high growth listed companies looking to attract more capital and institutional investors.

Contact:

Name: Investor Relations

Address: 30 Wall Street, 800, New York, 10005

Email: investor.relations@strattners.com



