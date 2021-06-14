The annual publication from PV Evolution Labs shares results from solar panel stress tests focused on specified and verified bills of materials.From pv magazine USA PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has released its 2021 Reliability Scorecard. The annual publication is a collection of results from solar panel stress tests focused on specified and verified subcomponent bills of materials. A few highlights from this year's results: The highest failure rate for a part, submitted by one-third of manufacturers, was junction box failure. These failures were observed visually prior to testing, offering a simple ...

