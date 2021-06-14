India's PV-powered irrigation mission has had a sluggish run, even though the PM-KUSUM scheme provides flexibility and budgetary support for system implementation. An IEEFA report highlights the need to address key challenges at state level to increase deployment.From pv magazine India India's mission to deploy some 2 million off-grid solar-powered irrigation pumps by 2022 has made sluggish progress, with only one-eighth of the target achieved so far, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). "Solar-powered irrigation is a huge opportunity ...

