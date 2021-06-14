Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Angehender Nickelproduzent mit 439 Mio. $ Gewinn pro Jahr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGQX ISIN: FR0010411983 Ticker-Symbol: SDRC 
Tradegate
14.06.21
08:00 Uhr
28,310 Euro
+0,080
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,20028,34008:32
28,20028,33008:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2021 | 08:41
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Settlement between SCOR and Barclays

Settlement between SCOR and Barclays

In consideration of certain commitments by Barclays and SCOR, the parties have settled the dispute before the High Court in London on mutually acceptable terms.

*

* *

Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR| Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody's, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c0b4869-628b-4fe6-991a-ce8481549e9c)

SCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.