IBS Recognizes Temenos as the #1 Best-Selling Banking Software in Nine Categories, More Than Any Other Technology provider

GENEVA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, has been recognized as the market's leading software provider with wins in nine categories, up from six categories last year and more than any other company. According to the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2021, Temenos is #1 in the digital banking, core banking, retail payments and risk management categories. Temenos also ranked #1 in the new category of Neo Banks and Challenger Banks and also achieved first place in the Islamic Banking category.

Temenos was also named a regional leader in Americas, APAC, and MEA and Europe. With The Temenos Banking Cloud, Explainable AI technology, and Temenos' deep banking expertise, financial institutions can innovate in minutes and launch new products in days to achieve the industry's fastest time to value.

Temenos has been ranked the best-selling core banking system for 16 years, and best-selling vendor for digital banking for the fifth consecutive year. For over 27 years, Temenos has helped financial institutions make banking better with technology that sets the bar for the rest of the industry.

In this year's Sales League Table, Temenos led in nine categories, more than any other technology provider:

#1 Digital Banking and Channels with Temenos Infinity, signing 106 New Name Deals

#1 best-selling Core Banking System with Temenos Transact, securing 48 New Named Deals

#1 best-selling vendor for Neo Banks and Challenger Banks with nearly 2X the deals of the next vendor

and Challenger Banks with nearly 2X the deals of the next vendor #1 best-selling Payments System - Retail, bringing on 47 New Name Deals

#1 Risk Management System with 84 New Name Deals - 5X the next placed vendor

Joint #1 best-selling Islamic Banking - Universal Banking (Core) with 5 New Name Deals

#1 Regional Leader in the Americas, including signings with BCI, Itaú, and BlueShore Financial

#1 Regional Leader in MEA, with new clients including Ahli Bank, STCPay, and Al Ain Finance

#1 Regional Leader in APAC, signing Next Commercial Bank and Virgin Money Australia

#2 Regional Leader in Europe , signing new clients such as Alpian, FlowBank, and ClearBank

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "It's a great honor to be recognized as the best-selling banking software provider in more categories than anyone else and in the most fiercely contested categories. We're proud that we're making banking better for 1.2 billion people every day, with clients such as PayPal launching its Buy Now Pay Later offering giving payment flexibility to consumers, Varo that is serving 180 million underbanked Americans, and Komercní Banka, part of Societe Generale, which selected Temenos to reinforce its leadership in digital banking. Thanks to our relentless investment in innovation, and our proven ability to deliver, we have occupied the top #1 or #2 positions for core banking systems for 22 consecutive years and we are also leading the way in the digital banking and payments categories. This year's Sales League Table reconfirms Temenos as a global powerhouse, and I would like to thank our community of customers, partners and employees for collaborating with Temenos to revolutionize the industry."

Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor at IBS Intelligence, said: "The banking industry is facing a challenging environment with stiff competition from FinTechs and Challenger Banks introducing disrupting technologies. Many banks were already transitioning from legacy systems to innovative solutions and COVID-19 further accelerated the speed of digitization. The IBSI Sales League Table is the leading global barometer of supplier performance and during this tough year Temenos maintained its #1 position in highly competitive categories, and increased its leadership across verticals, ranking #1 in more categories than any other vendor."

About IBS Intelligence

IBS Intelligence has been reviewing the conventional and new-age banking systems selections on a year-by-year basis for nearly 30 years. The IBS Intelligence Sales League Table is the global barometer for sales performance of banking platforms ranging from retail, to private, to Islamic, to digital and universal banking. The Sales League Table is a vital tool to executives in banks for selecting vendors for RFIs, and influences vendor selection across conventional and digital banking.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.