

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation increased in May, data from statistics Finland on Monday.



The consumer prices increased 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.1 percent rise in April.



Prices of petrol, diesel, detached houses and capital repair on detached houses had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.15 percent in May, after a 0.37 percent increase in April.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, remained unchanged monthly and increased 2.3 percent from a year ago in May.



