AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 11/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 455.6971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42372 CODE: CW8U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 111105 EQS News ID: 1207525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 14, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)