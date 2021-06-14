DJ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.0549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1136281 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 111044 EQS News ID: 1207463 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)