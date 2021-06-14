DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.3789 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1334373 CODE: EESG LN ISIN: LU1792117340 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117340 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EESG LN Sequence No.: 111011 EQS News ID: 1207430 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207430&application_name=news

