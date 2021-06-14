DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.3193 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1376001 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 110967 EQS News ID: 1207386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207386&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)