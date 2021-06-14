Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods! Sind +48.000% Utopie? Nein, "unser" CEO war schon einmal dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Tradegate
14.06.21
11:40 Uhr
53,06 Euro
+0,03
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER DR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER DR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0553,1411:37
53,0653,1411:41
Dow Jones News
14.06.2021 | 09:58
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) 
Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Jun-2021 / 09:27 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.866 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18921829 
CODE: WATU LN 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATU LN 
Sequence No.:  110923 
EQS News ID:  1207342 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207342&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

LYXOR WORLD WATER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.