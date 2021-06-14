Microsoft's Holger Zimmermann and Security Consultant, Jorge De Almeida, join Microsoft MVP Tony Redmond and identity guru John Craddock

Semperis, the pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced the full lineup for the inaugural Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Europe Virtual Conference 2021, taking place on 30 June and 1 July 2021. The first European edition of the award-winning global Hybrid Identity Protection conference series, HIP Europe will bring together leading experts working at the intersection between identity and security to provide a deep dive into the latest trends and challenges in managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The full lineup will join the keynotes that were announced in May. Microsoft MVP Tony Redmond, aka the Exchange Godfather, will kick off the conference with his keynote "The Future of Microsoft Cloud Services." In this keynote session, Tony Redmond will look at the economics, software engineering, ecosystem, and landscape of Microsoft 365 and discuss the reliability and security of Office 365.

Day two of the conference will be opened by Microsoft Directory Services MVP and identity guru John Craddock. John's session will look at "The Future of Identity: DIDs and VCs." This keynote will be an introduction to the future of identity with Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs). What if users owned their identity without dependence on identity providers and only needed to prove who they are once, using that proof as often as necessary?

The full lineup includes speakers from across Europe, with a wealth of experience in the hybrid identity world. The lineup includes the following speakers, and subsequent presentations:

Technical Specialist Security Compliance, Microsoft, Holger Zimmermann: Identify Lateral Movement Paths with Microsoft Defender for Identity (MDI)

Lead Identity/Security Consultant, IAMTEC, Jorge De Almeida: Account Hygiene: Fixing the Bad for the Good!

Senior Security Architect, Security CT, Distinguished Technologist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Jan De Clercq: Cloud Security: What's Next?

Security Researcher, Semperis, Yuval Gordon: DnsAdmins Revisited Achieving Privileged Persistence on a DC in Unexpected Ways

Security Delivery Manager, Accenture Security, Ben Cauwel: What Are Your First Steps When You Are Brought in an Executive Committee Call for a Global Company Under Attack Where the Attacker Has Gained DA Access?

Solution Manager Microsoft 365, Computacenter, Ulf Simon-Weidner: Identity Recovery in Hybrid Infrastructures

CEO, Dinext. Pi-sec GmbH, Alex Benoit: A View from the Trenches: Running a SOC on Microsoft Solutions

IT Cloud Architect Microsoft MVP AZ-IT Consulting A partner of SPIE ICS, Jean-Francois Aprea and Team Lead Cloud Architect Microsoft MVP, AIM, Seyfallah Targrerout: Deploying a Zero Trust Infrastructure Beyond the Concepts to Reality with Microsoft 365 Defender!

Following the sessions, each day will wrap up with a panel session. The panel discussion on day one will seek to answer the question "Is Cloud Security an Oxymoron?" The panellists will include speakers from the first day of the conference and the voice of the HIP Podcast, Sean Deuby. On day two, Pam Dingle, Director of Identity Standards at Microsoft, will join the closing session as a distinguished panellist, along with Gil Kirkpatrick, founding member of the HIP Conference. The final panel will discuss the Future of Identity.

The global HIP event, established by Semperis in 2016, has won several awards, including the 2021 Globee Business Awards Gold Winner, Achievement of the Year in Live Events, the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Best Cybersecurity Conference, the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards Gold Winner, Live Event of the Year, and the 2020 IT World Awards Bronze Winner, Security Awareness Computer-Based Training.

HIP Europe attendees can qualify for up to 12 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

The full conference agenda is available: https://www.accelevents.com/e/HIPEuropeagenda

Registration is free: https://www.accelevents.com/e/u/checkout/HIPEurope/tickets/order

About Hybrid Identity Protection

Mobile workforces, cloud applications and digitalisation are changing every aspect of the modern enterprise. And with radical transformation come new business risks. Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today's digitally driven organisations.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing Active Directory, Semperis' patented technology protects over 40 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organisations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in New Jersey and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference (www.hipconf.com). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades and was recently ranked the fourth fastest-growing company in the tri-state area and 35th overall in Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognised by Gartner.

