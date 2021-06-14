Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information
London, June 14
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information
Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.
Shilla Pindoria
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
14 June 2021
Ordinary Shares - Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds
