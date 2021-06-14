

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May.



The producer price index increased 1.6 percent annually in May and import prices accelerated 6.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.8 percent in May.



Prices for chemical products, rubber and plastic products, basic metals, semi-finished metal products and pharmaceutical products were higher in May, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 2.1 percent yearly in May and rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de