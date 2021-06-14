Menopause Market Size Worth $22.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global menopause market size is expected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing awareness regarding menopause-associated health aspects, high prevalence of menopausal symptoms, and high adoption of women's health apps are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The dietary supplements segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The factors contributing to segment growth are a large number of women entering menopause every year and the launch of innovative products. Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging (CaDi), a provider of nutraceutical products for health support, announced the launch of Lycovary Daily in December 2020 . The product is a food supplement developed by a biotech company, Lycotec, designed for ovarian health

The OTC pharma products segment is divided into hormonal and non-hormonal products. Over-the-Counter (OTC) hormone preparations are becoming more common for use by women undergoing menopause. Some of the major products in the segment include Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), ibuprofen, topical progesterone, and melatonin

North America held the largest revenue share in the market in 2020 due to factors such as the growing prevalence of menopausal symptoms. Moreover, an increase in awareness about dietary requirements is leading to a greater demand for them among older women

In Latin America , the market is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising awareness about women's health and growing adoption of dietary supplements for menopause

The industry is also witnessing mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, in December 2017 , Nestlé Health Science announced the acquisition of Atrium Innovations for USD 2.3 Million . This was anticipated to help Nestlé expand into the nutrition market

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Dietary Supplements, OTC Pharma Products), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/menopause-market

Key players in the region are conducting campaigns to create awareness about menopause and the role of dietary supplements in easing the transition through it. In September 2019, EQUELLE partnered with actress Kate Walsh for its campaign Live Hot, Stay Cool. The campaign included sharing of menopause-related experiences and tips by Kate with other women and the role that EQUELLE, a dietary supplement, played during the transition.

There are various dietary supplements available in the market containing ingredients such as soy isoflavones, black cohosh, red clover, and amberen. Manufacturers are involved in the launch of new products for managing menopause symptoms. For instance, in September 2020, Health and Her Ltd. launched a range of supplements for managing the symptoms of menopause, such as vitamins C and B12, zinc, minerals, and herbs. Such strategies can help meet the increasing demand for dietary supplements in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global menopause market on the basis of treatment and region:

Menopause Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Dietary Supplements



OTC Pharma Products



Hormonal products





Non-hormonal products

Menopause Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Austria



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa

List of Key Players of Menopause Market

Bayer AG

Theramex

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie, Inc.

Abbott

Pure Encapsulations, LLC.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Find more research reports onMedical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global patient monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 37.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. Mesotherapy Market - Global mesotherapy market size was valued at USD 98.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028. Dental Laboratory Welders Market - Global dental laboratory welders market size was valued at USD 107.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg