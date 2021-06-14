Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 14
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 June 2021 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,696.97p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,714.29p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.1%. There are currently 88,673,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
14 June 2021
