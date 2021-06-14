A solar array planned in the Tetereane district of Cuamba has been described by its developer as the nation's first independent power project to feature utility scale storage.The Globeleq renewables development body owned by the U.K. and Norwegian governments has broken ground on a $32 million, 19 MWp solar project in Mozambique which also features 2 MW/7 MWh of energy storage. Described as the first independent power project in the nation to feature utility scale storage, the project will benefit from a $7 million grant from the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) which is funded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...