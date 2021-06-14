Aon Plc - Aon plc - Form 8.1 - Share Buyback

Aon plc - Form 8.1 - Share Buyback
LONDON, U.K, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc issued the following forms today.
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.KEYINFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Aon plc
|Company dealt in
|Aon plc
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Class A ordinary shares, $0.01 nominal value per share
|Dateofdealing
|10 June 2021 to 11 June 2021
2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
3.DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Share buyback
|72,109
|$243.02 to $245.00
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g.CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Productname,
e.g.calloption
|Writing,selling,purchasing,varying etc.
|Numberofsecuritiestowhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7)
|Exerciseprice
|Type,e.g.American,European etc.
|Expirydate
|Optionmoneypaid/receivedper unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g.calloption
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Priceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap11
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO
|Date of disclosure
|14 June 2021
|Contactname
|Leslie Follmer
|Telephonenumber
|312-381-3310
|Nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichactinginconcert
|Aon plc
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Aon plc