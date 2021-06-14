

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX) pivotal phase III trial of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, has met the primary endpoint.



The phase III trial, dubbed PREVENT-19, enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico. The patients were randomized 2:1 to receive NVX-CoV2373 with Matrix-M adjuvant or placebo.



According to the trial results, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated:



-- 90% overall efficacy -- 93% efficacy against predominantly circulating Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest -- 91% efficacy in high-risk populations -- 100% efficacy against variants 'not considered Variants of Concern/Interest -- All COVID-19 hospitalizations/death occurred in the placebo group.



The company intends to seek regulatory approvals for NVX-CoV2373 in the third quarter. Upon regulatory approvals, Novavax hopes to attain manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.



NVAX closed Friday's trading at $209.68, up 2.31%.



