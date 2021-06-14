

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation rose as initially estimated in May, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.6 percent increase in April, as estimated.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.6 percent yearly in May, following a 0.1 percent gain in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.5 percent annually in May, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.4 percent.



