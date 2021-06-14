AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Engagement with Winning Media

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML) (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it has retained the services of Dave Cross, CPA as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA"), Certified General Accountant, and is a co-founder of Cross Davis & Company, a CPA firm that has focused on providing accounting and management services to publicly listed companies since 2010. In total, Mr. Cross has over 23 years of accounting experience, starting in 1997 with a Vancouver-based CPA firm.

Tim Daniels, Chairman of AIML Innovations commented, "I am pleased to welcome Dave Cross as our new Chief Financial Officer. Dave will be an integral member of our management, adding his public company expertise to our experienced team as we migrate to the next phase of commercialization of our AI platform and suite of products."

The Company would like to thank Vic Hugo, its outgoing CFO, for his past services.

Additionally, the Company has engaged Winning Media ("WM") to provide strategic digital media services, marketing, and data analytics services (the "Services").The Company has agreed to pay WM $250,000 USD in consideration for the Services to be provided for a 6-month term. WM will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for the Services.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

