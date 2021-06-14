Cheddar News selects Blackbird for efficient, flexible and sustainable cloud native video production

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that Cheddar News has chosen Blackbird for ultra-efficient, flexible and sustainable video production.

Since launching in 2016, Cheddar News has been breaking the mould of traditional news with an authentic voice and fresh perspective that reflects the diversity, energy and intellectual curiosity of its viewers. As the digital-first news network, Cheddar News provides in-depth reporting and updates on trending stories in tech, innovation, business, politics, media, entertainment and culture. Available to watch live and on-demand across all traditional and OTT platforms, Cheddar News produces live news and original shows covering the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping the world. Cheddar News' monthly video views exceed 55 million with a combined social media following of over 17 million.

Cheddar News will deploy Blackbird for professional, scalable cloud native video editing and publishing of content for its media operations. Cheddar News' distributed US based production team will use Blackbird remotely and office based to rapidly access and edit Zixi live broadcast feeds and file-based content for fast distribution to broadcast, OTT, web and social channels. Cheddar News reporters will also be able use Blackbird to easily and quickly curate and publish news stories from the field.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, commented: "Like Blackbird, Cheddar News is a ground-breaking and industry defining brand. Blackbird will allow Cheddar's distributed news production teams to work flexibly on a single unified editing and publishing platform either remotely, from the field or from centralised production locations. It's important to us that Blackbird is trusted by the world's most innovative and successful companies and Cheddar fits that description perfectly. They are an excellent addition to our growing roster of prestigious news customers."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The company's customers include Tata Communications, EVS, BT, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 69 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Websites

www.blackbird.video

Social media

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

About Cheddar News

Cheddar News is the voice of what's next. As the digital-first news network, Cheddar News provides in-depth reporting and updates on trending stories in tech, innovation, business, politics, media, entertainment and culture. We feed our viewers' curiosity about what's next with live news and original shows covering the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping their world. Daily programming on Cheddar News includes: Wake Up with Cheddar, Opening Bell, Between Bells, Closing Bell, Cheddar's News Wrap and Cheddar Politics. The network is also home to original news series including Fast Forward, which explores the potential permanent changes, across industries, that we are adopting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and All Hands: Race Toward Inclusion, which focuses on the efforts needed to incite change, expose injustices and strive for diversity and equality across all sectors of business and within our communities.

Cheddar News is available on all major OTT systems including Hulu, YouTube TV, Pluto, Samsung TV+ and more and can also be found on major cable systems like Optimum and Spectrum.

Cheddar News, owned and operated by Altice USA, is part of the Altice News group, which also includes hyperlocal news from News 12 and the global and current affairs network i24NEWS.

For more on Cheddar News, visit Cheddar.com.

About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456628/Blackbird.jpg