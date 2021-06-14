DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



14.06.2021 / 13:45

[2021/06/11]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.



Legal entity identifier:



213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A. ISIN: LU2333210958 Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 4,800,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:















Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-06-02 07:05:30.563086 B 124 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:06:23.577824 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:17:28.558069 B 1.515 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:17:28.600872 B 358 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:17:28.600937 B 547 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:18:20.038005 B 536 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:30:35.439345 B 155 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:33:59.873613 B 155 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 07:33:59.873964 B 109 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 08:49:34.552873 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 10:54:20.415401 B 22 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 11:01:54.768340 B 31 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 11:05:38.189641 B 30 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:15:13.267269 B 107 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:15:30.102860 B 73 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:15:51.446013 B 190 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:17:10.102220 B 53 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:17:31.445575 B 182 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:18:50.103815 B 44 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:19:11.446698 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:20:30.103493 B 49 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:20:51.445937 B 130 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:22:10.103615 B 44 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:22:31.445107 B 137 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:23:50.104256 B 47 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:28:58.925416 B 10 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-02 15:30:08.817678 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 8.283 30,0000 EUR





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



