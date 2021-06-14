HANZA experiences strong profit development during the second quarter

HANZA Holding AB (publ) estimates that the operating profit for the second quarter will exceed SEK 35 million, with a turnover exceeding SEK 600 million

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through continued good development of the Group's two operating segments and a stable market development, the company estimates that the Group will achieve sales exceeding SEK 600 million during the second quarter of 2021 (SEK 559 million in the second quarter, 2020).

Operating profit for the second quarter is estimated to exceed SEK 35 million (SEK 17,7 million in the second quarter, 2020, after adjustments for non-recurring costs).

External analysts have estimated the Group's margin for the second quarter of 2021 at approx. 4.6-5.0% after possible adjustments for non-recurring costs. The Group's operating margin according to the company's assessment above is expected to amount to approx. 5.8%, which is thus approx. 0.8-1.2 percentage points higher. No non-recurring costs are expected in the second quarter.

HANZA normally reports operating profit as earnings before amortization of intangible assets (EBITA), which also applies to this estimate. Complete information will be published in HANZA's interim report for the second quarter on July 27, 2021.

Contact:



Erik Stenfors, CEO, HANZA Holding AB

Tel: +46-709 50 80 70,

e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com



Lars Åkerblom, CFO, HANZA Holding AB

Tel: +46-707 94 98 78,

e-mail: lars.akerblom@hanza.com

