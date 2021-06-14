Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods! Sind +48.000% Utopie? Nein, "unser" CEO war schon einmal dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.06.2021 | 14:01
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Jun-2021 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/06/2021) of GBP208.72m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/06/2021) of GBP208.72m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/06/2021 was: 
                                        Number of shares in 
                                        issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue*   2,768.07p 7,540,321 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue*   2,756.29p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                   2,510.00p 
Discount to NAV                           9.50% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 11/06/2021 
 
             Name of company                  % of portfolio 
1            Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p             16.79 
2            Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p     12.56 
3            Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p        12.20 
4            Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary      9.39 
             26.9231p 
5            Vp Plc Ordinary 5p               9.12 
6            Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p       7.75 
7            Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p         6.97 
8            Renold Plc Ordinary 5p             4.42 
9            Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p              3.38 
10            Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p          3.16 
11            IMI Plc Ordinary 25p              2.76 
12            Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary     2.11 
             25p 
13            Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p         1.76 
14            Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p           1.64 
15            Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5        1.46 
16            Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p         1.01 
17            Castings Plc Ordinary 10p            0.92 
18            National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p       0.74 
19            GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p        0.58 
20            Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative       0.40 
             Preferred 
21            Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p           0.38 
22            LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p           0.27 
23            Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p         0.16 
24            Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p          0.06 
25            Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001        0.00 
26            Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p         0.00 
27            Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd      0.00 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  111151 
EQS News ID:  1207667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.