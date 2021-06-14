Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce it signed a contract with a large indoor Swiss producer of premium CBD flowers. Under the terms of the agreement, CBDD has full access to the producer's entire production volume of 300 kilograms (kg) per month.

"This is another important step to securing our supply chain for top quality CBD," states CEO Marcel Gamma. "Top quality CBD is heavily request by our clients, and at current prices, this deal is worth around US$550,000 every month. With the right of first refusal for the producer's production, we are able to significantly lower our supply chain risk as we execute on our plans to scale operations across Europe."

Over the next five years, the global CBD industry is projected to accelerate to $23.6 billion, according to Grand View Analysis, and the European CBD market is set to rise by 400 percent.

"Our growing list of premier partnerships enables us to serve our clients more efficiently," added Pascal Siegenthaler, Managing Director Sales. "The addition of 300kg of production access further supports the improvement of our wholesale experience ensuring we have the right product for the right customers, which I believe will ultimately help us achieve our goal of driving long-term revenue growth."

