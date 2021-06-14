Move will help Accenture meet the accelerated demand to apply the power of data and digital to the design, engineering and manufacturing of products for leading companies around the world

Accenture's expanded Industry X services enable productivity, growth and sustainability in core operations

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire umlaut, an engineering consulting and services firm headquartered in Aachen, Germany. The move will significantly scale Accenture's deep engineering capabilities to help companies use digital technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G to transform how they design, engineer and manufacture their products as well as embed sustainability.

Accenture is acquiring engineering consulting and services firm umlaut to expand its Industry X services (Graphic: Business Wire)

The acquisition of umlaut will add more than 4,200 industry-leading engineers and consultants across 17 countries to Accenture's Industry X services, and expand the company's capabilities across a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace defense, telecommunications, energy and utilities. Industry X combines Accenture's powerful data and digital capabilities with deep engineering expertise to offer clients the broadest suite of services for digitizing their engineering functions, factory floors and plant operations, improving productivity, speeding up the transformation of hardware into software-enabled products, and allowing for faster and more flexible product development.

"We predicted that digital would ultimately be applied at scale to the core of a company's business the design, engineering and manufacturing of their products. And, for nearly a decade Accenture has been building the unique capabilities and ecosystem partnerships to combine the power of digital with traditional engineering services," said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. "COVID-19 has accelerated the need for companies to transform these core operations, and umlaut's leading and highly-specialized engineering services will enhance our ability to meet the accelerating demand and also continue innovating for our clients."

Accenture is expanding Industry X at a time when software increasingly determines the market success of platforms, products and services across industries that require intelligence to be embedded. However, in a survey of more than 1,500 industry executives, Accenture researchfound that only 38% of companies have deployed at least one project to digitize their engineering and manufacturing.(1)

"Bringing world-class digital engineering and manufacturing expertise to our clients helps them rapidly scale, accelerate growth, improve productivity and safety, and embed sustainability across their operations," said Nigel Stacey, global lead of Accenture Industry X. "From consumers to R&D to the supply chain and factory floor, and back again, companies that use the power of data and digital to build value will become and remain relevant, resilient and responsible."

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that most companies' operations and supply chains are far from resilient or flexible enough to respond to crises. Digital technologies can help mitigate disruptions by, for example, enabling a fast switch to operate factories remotely or providing near real-time insights about changing market demands. In addition, companies are increasingly expected to operate more responsibly and contribute to a circular economy through the development of more sustainable products.

Umlaut's capabilities span traditional and digital engineering services; testing and validation of smart connected products; strategy, process and organizational consulting; and hardware product development as well as software development.

"Business leaders across many industries who face the convergence of the digital and the product world are looking for a trusted partner that understands their language and can really help navigate each step of the journey to bring tangible outcomes in engineering and manufacturing," said Marc Peter Althoff, chief technology officer, umlaut. "We are excited to bring our unique engineering and consulting culture, deep industry know-how and subject matter expertise to Accenture Industry X and jointly create the capabilities and scale to help clients successfully transform."

Umlaut will be next in a series of 22 acquisitions Accenture has made since 2017 to build its Industry X capabilities. More recent acquisitions include operations technology provider Electro 80 (Australia), industrial robotics and automation services provider Pollux (Brazil), operations consultancy Myrtle (US) and technology consultancy SALT Solutions (Germany).

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services-all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industry X embeds intelligence in how clients run factories and plants, as well as design and engineer connected products and services-making manufacturing and operations more efficient, effective and safe; enabling companies to transform how they make things, and the things they make, for sustainable growth.

About umlaut

Umlaut is a global, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company that offers advisory and engineering services to clients all over the world. In-depth domain expertise, broad practical knowledge and interdisciplinary collaboration allow them to add value, quality and focus to their clients' organizations, services and products, in disruptive times in which industries are increasingly converging.

Within an able and agile collective of 20 consultancies and engineering firms spread across 50 locations all over the world, 4,200 specialized experts and engineers provide innovative solutions and transformations across all industries and their various intersections as well as serving the public sector and developing organizational cultures, structures and processes. For more information please visit: umlaut.com.

(1) Accenture Research IX survey 2020

