

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares finished higher on Monday, while European shares are trading up.



The Fed announcement will be in the spotlight this week. Traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on producer prices, retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 38.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Friday in positive territory. The Dow crept up 13.36 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 34,479.60, the Nasdaq climbed 49.09 points or 0.4 percent to 14,069.42 and the S&P 500 edged up 8.26 points or 0.2 percent at 4,247.44.



On the economic front, the six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The three-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. Shanghai Composite index finished 21.11 points or 0.58 percent. Hongkong's Hang Seng closed up 103.25 points or 0.36 percent at 28,842.13.



Japanese shares posted solid gains. The Nikkei average climbed 213.07 points, or 0.74 percent, to 29,161.80 while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent higher at 1,959.75.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 2.51 points or 0.04 percent. The German DAX is adding 10.18 points or 0.06 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 15.89 points or 0.22 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 5.81 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.086 percent.



