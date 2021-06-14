

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its major counterparts in European deals on Monday.



The loonie slipped to 1.2171 against the greenback and 0.9390 against the aussie, off its early highs of 1.2146 and 0.9356, respectively.



The loonie declined to a 4-day low of 1.4749 against the euro and near a 4-week low of 90.10 against the yen, coming off from its previous highs of 1.4699 and 90.35, respectively.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.25 against the greenback, 0.96 against the aussie, 1.49 against the euro and 0.88 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

