State-run power company NTPC wants to explore the feasibility of using hydrogen instead of diesel for back-up power and micro-grid application.From pv magazine India State-owned NTPC Limited, India's largest power generator, is seeking expressions of interest (EoI) to set up hydrogen-based fuel cell systems to provide back-up power and be used in microgrid applications. The EoI documents explain a separate project is envisioned for each application with the hydrogen to be produced by an electrolyzer. Under the project, NTPC would install the hydrogen-based fuel cell-electrolyzers as pilots with ...

