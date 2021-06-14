Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives $6.0 Million Initial Order for Vicinity Lightning EV Buses from Calgary Transit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company") (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced that it has received an initial order from Calgary Transit, the City of Calgary's transit authority, for 14 Vicinity Lightning EV buses valued at over $6.0 million.

Calgary Transit connects people, communities and businesses across Calgary through cost-effective, sustainable public transit. In 2020, Calgary Transit provided 51.1 million passenger trips with a fleet of 1,048 high-capacity, heavy, medium and light duty buses. Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) committed $7 million to the City of Calgary's overall battery electric bus pilot project.

The order of 14 new Vicinity Lightning EV buses are for delivery in 2022 to Calgary Transit, with the option to purchase supplemental vehicles at a set price over a 5-year period.

"Calgary Transit is one of Canada's leading transit authorities, with a strong commitment to reducing vehicle emissions and environmental impact," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "This first order marks the beginning of a valuable partnership with Calgary Transit as they diversify their fleet and mitigate exposure to energy and carbon costs.

"As cities around the world seek to meet climate goals, the demand for sustainable, zero emission transit options like our breakthrough Vicinity Lightning EV will continue to grow. We look forward to introducing our electric vehicles to the people of Calgary in the short-term and continuing to build value for our shareholders with the continued momentum in our next-generation Vicinity Lightning EV line."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. The Company's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit https://vicinitymotorcorp.com.

