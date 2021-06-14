As Summer Approaches, Fitness Companies Use Newswire's Press Release Distribution Platform to Connect with Target Audiences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Newswire's award-winning press release distribution platform is ideal for fitness brands who want to adapt and engage with their audiences after the challenges created by the pandemic's social distancing and lockdown restrictions.

The fitness industry is poised for a huge comeback following the recent easing of CDC guidelines, and, according to IBISWorld, the market size by revenue of the gym, health, and fitness club industry is expected to reach $37 billion in 2021.

In such a large market, companies will face stiff competition, as many sub-niches within the larger fitness industry often overlap with one another.

Newswire's industry-leading media and marketing communications platform helps companies publish their news and important announcements, helping them reach potential customers and influential media, while also yielding critical insights into their audience and the market.

"With most of the country stuck indoors, working from home, and social distancing for the past year and a half, people have a lot of energy to burn," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "People are eager to get back out, so as long as fitness companies can stay creative and unique with what they have to offer, there's a lot of opportunity for new business."

With over 12 years of industry experience, Newswire continues to establish itself as a disruptor and innovator, leveraging its technology to help clients not only tell their story but share it in a way that provides long-term value through extended reach, increased brand awareness, and SEO value.

"We're always working to fine-tune our platform to deliver the best results for our clients, and we're proud to be a resource for small and midsize businesses within the fitness industry," added Terenzio.

