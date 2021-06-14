NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Appoints Thomas Klein as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Klein as Vice President of Exploration, after serving as a consultant and Exploration Manager for NV Gold since 2020.

"I am extremely pleased to appoint Thomas to NV Gold's executive management team as Vice President of Exploration, after assisting the Company as Exploration Manager over the past year," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of NV Gold. "Thomas' passion and energy for mineral discovery is amazing to be part of every day and will be the cornerstone in preparing NV Gold for an exciting 2021 and beyond. Leveraging his extensive experience, relationships and knowledge of Nevada exploration strengthens NV Gold's team, and further improves our opportunity for a significant discovery for our shareholders and will play a key role in advancing our promising mineral property portfolio. In addition, I would also like to welcome Catherine Samson to our geological team in Nevada, who brings a solid depth of knowledge and energy from her most recent roles with Nevada Gold Mines on the Carlin Trend, and Millrock Exploration Corporation in Alaska."

Mr. Thomas Klein brings over 25 years of distinguished global exploration experience. During Mr. Klein's career he has made very important contributions to multiple gold discoveries and/or project advancements in the USA, South America, West Africa, and the Middle East, and has spent the last decade exploring and generating exploration opportunities for Newmont Mining in Nevada. Mr. Klein discovered the Kupfertal Cu-Au Porphyry in Peru, is credited as the co-discoverer of the Amulsar Gold Deposit in Armenia, holds a Masters in Mineralogy from Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg, Germany, and is a Member of the Geological Society of Nevada.

"I am excited about this great opportunity and pleased to work alongside the team of technical experts of NV Gold. I have known Dr. Quinton Hennigh and Dr. Odin Christensen for over 20 years. NV Gold's diversified project portfolio has impressed me from the beginning, and with the recent addition of strategic untested and drill-ready projects, NV Gold is in a strong position going forward. Our team of some of the best geologists and prospectors in Nevada, along with our vast land holdings with diversified gold systems, establishes a solid foundation for future discoveries," stated Thomas Klein, VP Exploration, NV Gold.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company with ~77 million shares issued, close to $5.0M in its treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2021 will be NV Gold's busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter A. Ball

President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, the potential for a discovery at its properties, and acquisition of new gold projects are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651561/NV-Gold-Appoints-Thomas-Klein-as-Vice-President-of-Exploration