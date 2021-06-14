Wejo Limited ("Wejo"), a global leader in connected vehicle data, announced today that it will participate in the Inaugural Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Wejo Founder and CEO Richard Barlow and CFO John Maxwell will hold one-on-one conversations with investors to discuss the company's mission to revolutionize the way we live, work and travel through connected vehicle data.

For additional information for investors, please visit https://www.wejo.com/investor-relations.

About Wejo

Wejo is the leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and near-real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from over 11 million vehicles and more than 44.4 billion of journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and individuals to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 200 people and is headquartered in Manchester, England. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

