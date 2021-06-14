Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce field crews will start Phase 1 exploration activities at the Indy project in central British Columbia in early July. The fully-funded Phase 1 program, consisting of extensive soil geochemistry, mapping, prospecting and access work, will prepare new and existing targets for drilling planned for the fall of 2021.

A maiden drill program at Indy discovered shallow Sedex-style mineralization at the B-9 Zone in 2018, including 12.33% Zn, 2.98% Pb, and 24.46g/t Ag (14.98% ZnEq) over 6.3m at 60m below surface in hole IB18-009. The B-9 Zone remains open for expansion. In 2019, InZinc outlined a large, new Sedex-type target on the property called the Delta Horizon, located 5km northwest of the B-9 Zone.

Phase 1 will evaluate the Delta East area, where wide-spaced historical sampling returned extensive anomalous Zn+Pb in soil and provide additional soil geochemistry coverage at Anomalies B and C where trends remain open for expansion.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/87376_f901818804d9aa9f_001full.jpg

The Indy project extends for over 25km covering a mineralized trend of equal length. With recent discoveries of shallow mineralization and untested targets exceeding 5km in aggregate length, the Indy project provides multiple opportunities for discoveries in an accessible and unexplored region of central British Columbia.

Grant of Stock Options

InZinc announces the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 2,575,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share effective June 11, 2020. These stock options will vest over the next 12 months.

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested exploration targets along a 25km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale zinc belt. The West Desert option (100% option to American West Metals) provides significant cash payments and continuing leverage through ownership in American West Metals as it funds the advancement of the West Desert project to prefeasibility (planned in Q3 2023) and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, upon exercise of the West Desert option, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

_____________________________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact:

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87376