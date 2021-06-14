Anzeige
Montag, 14.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
14.06.2021 | 15:22
Menhaden Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2021

PR Newswire

London, June 14

14 June 2021

Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2021

The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and is on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733

