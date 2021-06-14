Players Aim at Offering Economical Solutions in Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, Green Wipes to Unlock New Consumer Propositions: TMR

-Focus on reducing incidences of HAIs to underpin product developments, recent outbreaks infectious diseases has invigorated growth

-Bio-based polymers and other novel product introduction to pave way to new revenue streams, global medical nonwoven disposables market

ALBANY, N.Y., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide range of personal healthcare/hygiene products are used extensively in hospitals, nursing homes, and ambulatory settings. The range of products that have witnessed growth is sales in recent years include surgical gowns, facemasks, wipes, and surgical drapes and bedding. While some has to do with the general healthcare trends while some has to do with specific disease epidemiological trends. Medical nonwoven are also extensively utilized in implantable medical products and non-implantable medical products. Great strides have been observed in the manufacturing techniques, with electrospinning technique being one key example.

Rise in demand for surgical facemasks and other clinical wearable products is a key trend propelling revenue projection in the medical nonwoven disposables market. They are preferred in providing barrier to microbial transfer from a non-sterile to a sterile side of the fabric. They also offer high level of hygiene and protection to healthcare workers along with offering comfort. Some of the other popular product categories generating sales proceeds are incontinence products and various types of wound dressings.

Clocking CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2028, the global medical nonwoven disposables market is projected to reach worth of ~US$ 20 Bn by the end of 2028.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Study

Constant Focus on Infection Prevention and Control Pave Way to Product Innovations: The marked prevalence of infectious diseases in the developing and developed regions of the world is a key trend propelling the spurt in demand for composite nonwovens. Over the past few decades, outbreaks of airborne diseases has led to the proliferating demand in the medical nonwoven disposables market. Diseases such as bird flu, SARS, and H1N1 flu have spurred the demand for nonwoven in protecting healthcare and sanitation workers on one hand, while worn by physicians in different healthcare settings.



In recent times of Covid-19 outbreaks, disposable wipes and masks made of nonwoven have gained popularity. Numerous companies previously with no stakes in the healthcare sector have climbed on the bandwagon on offering cost-efficient disposable products for the medical sector.

Request Brochure of Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Polypropylene a Popular Material for Nonwoven Disposables: a wide range of materials are used such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), acetate, rayon, acrylic, and polyamides and polyesters. Of these, PP held the majority of share in the global market in 2019. Woven polypropylene meshes have been notably used in wide range of medical applications. Its microporous structure is key attractiveness point for manufacturers and fabricators.

a wide range of materials are used such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), acetate, rayon, acrylic, and polyamides and polyesters. Of these, PP held the majority of share in the global market in 2019. Woven polypropylene meshes have been notably used in wide range of medical applications. Its microporous structure is key attractiveness point for manufacturers and fabricators. Greener Chemistry to Unlock New Avenues: Advances made in composite chemistry and the advent of novel methods based on nanotechnology are setting the tone for product innovations in the market. A case in point is development of flushable wipes.

Purchase the Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Growing demand for medical products that improve the quality of life of people is a key driver for the market

Advances made in composite chemistry manufacturing help in sector cater to the changing demand for healthcare workers and patients

Rise in demand for clinical wearable products in response to outbreaks of infectious diseases worldwide is a key trend

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Regional Dynamics

On the regional front, North America emerged as the leader in 2019

emerged as the leader in 2019 Some of the mega mergers and acquisitions and constant strides made in the composite nonwoven disposables for the medical sector are some of the factors behind the prominence

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in next few years

is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in next few years Advances being made in the medical and healthcare sector, notably in hospital infrastructure, are key to fueling revenues in Asia Pacific

TMR's Latest News Publication - https://www.medgadget.com/2021/06/hospital-asset-management-market-is-driven-by-increase-in-use-in-hospitals-to-enhance-patient-and-resident-experience.html

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Key Industry Players

Some of the key companies comprising the upstream and downstream value chain of the medical nonwoven disposables market are Domtar Corporation, Essity AB, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medtronic plc, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Paul Hartmann AG, Mölnlycke Health Care, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Surgical Drapes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgical-drapes-market.html

Surgical Glue Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgical-glue-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/medical-nonwoven-disposables.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg