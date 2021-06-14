Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods! Sind +48.000% Utopie? Nein, "unser" CEO war schon einmal dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
Frankfurt
14.06.21
08:06 Uhr
34,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40035,00017:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2021 | 15:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento's Sustainability Review 2020 published

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 14 JUNE 2021 AT 4.30 P.M. EEST

Enento'sSustainability Review2020 published

Enento Group Plc has today published its Sustainability Review 2020. The Sustainability Review opens Enento's sustainability work with targets and commitments based on the Group strategy 2020-2023. According to the strategy the sustainability program is divided into four dimensions: Enento's services help customers make sustainable decisions, Enento's environmental impact, Enento as a sustainable workplace and Enento's impact on economic sustainability in the society. The Sustainability Review 2020 is published in English and Finnish.

"Sustainability is a key issue both in our operations and service offering. In our operations we want to ensure that we are a good employer taking care of our employees, and a trustworthy and constantly developing service provider for our customers. With our offering we want to enhance sustainability in the society by enabling responsible decisioning and sufficient data for customers concerning the choice of partners and subcontractors among other things", says Jukka Ruuska, Enento Group's CEO.

The Sustainability Review is attached to this release and also available on Enento's investor pages at https://enento.com/investors/

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Victoria Preger
Director, Marketing and Communications
puh. +46 (8) 670 91 94

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

Attachment

  • Enento Group Plc_Sustainability Review_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9657360f-3902-4851-b531-20904eb49a56)

ENENTO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.