PR Newswire
14.06.2021 | 16:04
68 Leser

(0)

Casely Reveals the Most Insta-Tagged Natural Wonders in All 50 States

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casely, the Brooklyn-based tech accessories company, publishes a data-driven pictorial overview of natural wonders to kick off the summer travel season.

With domestic travel restrictions lifting, people are getting ready to hit the road (and the skies) to start exploring America again.

Casely recently conducted a data-driven study of the most Instagrammed locations in all 50 states.

Co-founder Emily Stallings says, "Like most people I know, I can't wait to hit the road this summer and experience as much of the natural beauty America has to offer as I can."

As a lifestyle-driven direct-to-consumer retailer aimed at a young demographic, Instagram is a huge source of inspiration, as well as an essential marketing channel for Casely.

By compiling the top three most Instagrammed locations in all 50 states, Casely hopes to inspire their customers and audience to embark on their next bold adventure in the great outdoors.

The Most Insta-Tagged Natural Wonders in All 50 States

The article and the data contained within can be republished freely with proper attribution.

About Casely

Founded in 2017 by 20-something siblings Mark and Emily Stallings, Casely has quickly grown into a multimillion dollar direct-to-consumer e-commerce business. All products are designed in-house at Casely's Brooklyn, NY HQ and sold exclusively at GetCasely.com

Since October 2018, Casely has given a portion of proceeds from every product sold to a different charity each month as part of their EveryCaseCounts initiative. In 2020, Casely gave $200k in charitable donations. In 2021, organizations sponsored by Casely include the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Black Girls Code, and the Global Fund for Women.

Contact:

Frankie Wildish
frankie@swishpr.com

