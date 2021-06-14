The Scottish government wants to deploy renewable-powered heat pumps on at least 1 million homes and 50,000 non-domestic buildings by the end of this decade. For this purpose, it has created an advisory group and is now seeking to gather all potential stakeholders.The Scottish government has published the first interim report of the Heat Pump Sector Deal Expert Advisory Group, which is a group of professionals supporting the nation's ministry to put in place a scheme to support the massive deployment of heat pumps. "This is the sort of challenge where a sector deal involving key stakeholders ...

