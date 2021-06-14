

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 metrics in the United States fell to the levels seen during the initial stages of the pandemic.



New cases and deaths recorded on Sunday were the lowest in more than a year.



With 5285 new cases, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. increased to 34,321,158. This is nearly one third of the weekly average of 14288 cases.



100 new deaths reported on Sunday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 615,053.



This is less than one third of the current weekly average of 363.



California reported the most number of cases - 578, while most deaths due to coronavirus infection - 14 - were reported in Pennsylvania and Virginia on Sunday.



The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



A total of 28,400,132 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The Delta variant of coronavirus is fast becoming the dominant strain in the United States, according to Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration.



'I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination -- particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low -- there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant,' Gottlieb told CBS in an interview Sunday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de