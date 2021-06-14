Anzeige
Montag, 14.06.2021
14.06.2021 | 17:53
Agfa-Gevaert: Share buyback program - regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - June 14, 2021 - 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase
Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

On June 11, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 1,732,248 own shares, which represents 1.03% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

DateNumber of sharesAverage price (€)Minimum price (€)Maximum price (€)Total price (€)
June 7, 2021 12,2143.95133.94003.9650 48,261.18
June 8, 2021 39,2023.97193.94003.9900155,706.42
June 9, 2021 55,0003.95463.94003.9800 217,503.00
June 10, 2021 55,0003.90063.88003.9400214,533.00
June 11, 2021 54,0003.86483.84503.8900 208,699.20
Total215,4163.9213 844,702.80

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com


