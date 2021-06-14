Trina Solar in SNEC 2021: high-efficiency modules and trackers unveil unstoppable 210 products value

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3-5, the fifteenth SNEC Expo, world's most influential and international solar trade fair, was held in Shanghai, China. As a world-leading provider of integrated smart PV energy and energy IoT solutions, Trina Solar has consistently been the star at the exhibition by showcasing its very cutting-edge technologies and most advanced 210 Vertex modules and TrinaTracker products.

High-efficiency Vertex family unveils definite products value

At this year's SNEC expo, Trina Solar showcased all its latest Vertex S 410W+ module, Vertex 510W backsheet module, 550W dual-glass module, 600W dual-glass module, 670W dual-glass module.

Trina Solar's Vertex modules (550W&600W+), using 210mm size cells, have the characteristics of high power, high efficiency and high reliability, suitable for large-scale ground mounted PV power plants and large industrial and commercial rooftop projects, possessing the advantage of 34% greater than that of the traditional modules in terms of single-string power. The global orders for 210 modules has exceeded 12GW till this April, demonstrating the unstoppable trend of 600W+ in the future.

To accelerate the application of the advanced 210 technology, the company published the "Trina Solar 210 Vertex Module White Paper 2.0" and gave an illustration speech of the white paper at the SNEC from a systematic and comprehensive perspective, analyzing every aspect of the 210mm Vertex module as reliability, logistics optimization, compatibility design, customer value and future prospects.

The whole family of Trina Solar's latest high-efficiency products shown at the expo have greatly attracted audience and made Trina's showcase a hotspot.

Distributed star products: 410W+ Vertex S and 510W+ Vertex modules

Among all the high-efficiency modules on the show, another highlight that has gained much attention and focus are two star products for distributed markets, the 410W+ Vertex S and the 510W+ Vertex modules.

Compared with the conventional residential-use modules on the market, Trina's Vertex S is smaller and lighter, yet with an impressive 410W high power output. It is also featured with high reliability, high efficiency, flexible installation, well system compatibility, transportation convenience and sustainability.

Trina Solar's Vertex 510W modules, have more advantages in cost reduction and efficiency increase. Calculations show that for the same-sized area, the Vertex 510W modules increase installed capacity by 11% and 22% compared with competitors' 450W and 410W modules, respectively.

According to the latest available figures, global orders for Trina Solar's distributed modules have exceeded 2GW. A great amount of Vertex S module shipment has landed in Europe, South America and other major continents, which are installed in thousands of overseas projects.

TrinaTracker, the intelligent tracking system showcased at SNEC

As a key component of Trina Solar's PV solution, TrinaTracker Vanguard 2P was exhibited at SNEC 2021 which has been at growing interest of the market. At the booth, product specialist Mr. Tang provided detailed presentation about TrinaTracker's strong technical basis, product advantages, complete supply chain and module-tracker integration, with a conclusion of four key advantages of TrinaTracker: high reliability, increased power generation, low O&M costs and easier overall solutions.

210 technology proves its great potentiality in i-TOPCon and HJT modules

Trina Solar also exhibited the next generation of i-TOPCon and HJT module, which base on 210 technology. The i-TOPCon module possesses a maximum power output of 700W+, with efficiency of 22.3%. At the expo, Trina Solar has also shown HJT module, exceed 710W+, with efficiency of 22.87%, the highest one among peers. Both advanced technologies well demonstrate the company's strategic layout and leading position. As advanced technologies platform, 210 demonstrates the possibility, compatibility with different cell technology in future technical route.

As a world-leading provider of integrated smart PV energy and energy IoT solutions, Trina Solar will make continuous efforts on technology innovation and providing products with leading technology of high efficiency, reliability and quality.

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit?www.trinasolar.com.