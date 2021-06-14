DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction



14.06.2021 / 20:03

[2021/06/14]



Please note this announcement replaces the previous announcement, which was released in error (RNS Number 8085B)



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.



Legal entity identifier:



213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A. ISIN: LU2333210958 Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 4,800,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:















Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-06-03 07:25:26.982845 B 544 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 07:47:54.987265 B 152 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 08:26:19.926078 B 397 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 12:08:48.211769 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:42:44.841665 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:42:44.850515 B 3.418 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:42:44.852894 B 1.582 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:42:45.358703 B 880 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:42:45.370481 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:42:47.898409 B 2.489 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:42:53.796534 B 220 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:44:53.809830 B 344 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:46:53.824673 B 154 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:48:53.838114 B 390 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:50:53.852829 B 150 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:51:53.868046 B 150 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:54:53.883228 B 162 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:56:12.685112 B 180 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 13:58:12.699344 B 344 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:05:18.174074 B 197 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:06:18.188545 B 204 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:08:18.202704 B 351 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:10:18.216894 B 179 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:12:18.232089 B 360 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:14:18.246743 B 115 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:58:15.295307 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 14:59:15.308648 B 144 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:00:15.321953 B 146 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:01:15.335412 B 172 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:02:15.349837 B 149 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:03:15.364577 B 154 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:03:15.364912 B 675 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:04:15.377823 B 163 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:05:15.391949 B 151 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:05:49.184203 B 382 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:06:13.413922 B 146 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:06:49.196144 B 344 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:08:49.211993 B 286 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:10:10.250647 B 371 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-03 15:11:10.262302 B 86 30,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 23.593 30,0000 EUR





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



